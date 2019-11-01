Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 shoot shifts from Bhopal to Gwalior, see pics

regional-movies

Nov 01, 2019

The shoot of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, being directed by Shankar, has now shifted to Gwalior after canning a major action sequence in Bhopal. Designer and stylist Amritha Ram took to Instagram to share pictures from the ongoing schedule in Gwalior.

According to sources, some key scenes will be shot in the current schedule which will last for a couple of weeks. A budget of Rs 40 crore was spent on the Bhopal schedule. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein, who had previously worked with filmmaker Shankar in Enthiran and I, has been brought on board to oversee this action sequence.

Indian 2, a sequel to 1992 Tamil blockbuster Indian, marks the reunion of Hassan and Shankar after two decades. It also stars also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others. Recently, reports emerged that Anil Kapoor has been signed as the antagonist. An official announcement is yet awaited. However, he was spotted in the shooting spot a few weeks ago and his pictures went viral.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. The makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next three months across Chennai, Andhra and Taiwan. The first poster featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill as the octogenarian vigilante Senapathy from Indian.

The film, which is being produced a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Just a few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan got rid of his mustache to sport a clean shaven look for Indian 2 and his other upcoming project, Thalaivan Irukkindran. Haasan hopes to wrap up Indian 2 by December or early January next year and immediately begin work on Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Thevar Magan.

