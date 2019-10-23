Kamal Haasan spotted shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2 in Bhopal, see leaked pics

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 16:41 IST

Pictures from the shooting spot of Shankar’s Indian 2 in Bhopal got leaked on Wednesday. The leaked stills feature Kamal Haasan as the nonagenarian vigilante Senapathy getting ready for a shot.

The makers are currently shooting an action sequence on a budget of Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein, who has previously worked with filmmaker Shankar in Enthiran and I, has been brought on board to oversee this action sequence.

“It’s going to be a massive action sequence. The team has roped in 2000 junior artistes for this major sequence and Peter Hein has been brought on board to oversee and execute the action scene. Kamal Haasan is expected to join the sets shortly to begin shooting for this sequence. This schedule will last for 25 days,” a source from the film’s unit has told Hindustan Times earlier.

Indian 2, a sequel to 1992 Tamil blockbuster Indian, marks the reunion of Haasan and Shankar after two decades. It also stars also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

Recently, reports emerged that Anil Kapoor has been signed as the antagonist. An official announcement is yet awaited.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. The makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next three months across Chennai, Andhra and Taiwan.

The first poster featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill as the octogenarian vigilante Senapathy from Indian.

The film, which is being produced a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Just a few weeks ago, Kamal Haasan got rid of his mustache to sport a clean shaven look for Indian 2 and his other upcoming project, Thalaivan Irukkindran.

Haasan hopes to wrap up Indian 2 by December or early January next year and immediately begin work on Thalaivan Irukkindran, which is rumoured to be a sequel to Thevar Magan.

