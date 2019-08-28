Kamal Haasan joins the sets of Indian 2, to shoot non-stop for three months

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:45 IST

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has finally joined the sets of Shankar’s upcoming magnum opus Indian 2, which will be wrapped up in the next three months without a break. The makers target to finish the shooting by November to enable Kamal to return to his political commitments.

According to sources from the film’s unit, Kamal wants to be relieved from shooting by end of November as he has major plans for his party, Makkal Needhi Mayam. Indian 2, a sequel to 1992 Tamil blockbuster Indian, marks the reunion of Kamal and Shankar after two decades.

The first poster of the film was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. The makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next three months across Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Taiwan.

Another poster of Indian 2.

The first poster featured Kamal displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill as the octogenarian vigilante Senapathy from Indian.

The film, which is being produced a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also read: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor share vacation pics, her sun-kissed, no make-up pics are stunning

On being signed for the project, Rakul had told Times of India: “It’s a sequel to one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema and I’m really kicked about being a part of it. I was excited when I was offered the role because it’s a Shankar-Kamal Haasan combination and getting a chance to work with legends like that so early in my career is an opportunity I did not want to miss,” she said. In early August, Rakul has shared a boomerang video from the film’s sets. In it, she’s seen getting ready for shoot in the make-up room and has dialogue sheet in her hand.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Kamal Haasan got rid of his mustache for a clean shaven look for Indian 2 and his other upcoming project, Thalaivan Irukkindran.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 11:45 IST