Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 starts rolling, Rakul Preet teases with boomerang video

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:20 IST

Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Monday took to Instagram to post a boomerang video from the sets of her new film, Indian 2. In the video, she’s seen getting ready for shoot in the makeup room and has dialogue sheet in her hand.

Indian 2 marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after two decades. The film is believed to have gone on the floors in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Having teased fans with the first poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year, the makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next six months.

The first poster featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill as the octogenarian vigilante Senapathy from Indian. The film, which is being produced a lavish budget by Lyca Productions, also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others. It has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

On being signed for the project, Rakul had told Times of India: “It’s a sequel to one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema and I’m really kicked about being a part of it. I was excited when I was offered the role because it’s a Shankar-Kamal Haasan combination and getting a chance to work with legends like that so early in my career is an opportunity I did not want to miss,” she said.

Just a week ago, Kamal Haasan got rid of his mustache for a clean shaven look for Indian 2 and his other upcoming project, Thalaivan Irukkindran.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 14:19 IST