Kamal Haasan, Simbu may join hands for Sigappu Rojakkal 2: report

The 1978 psychological thriller Sigappu Rojakkal is going to get a sequel. Dubbed Sigappu Rojakkal 2, it might see Kamal Haasan and Simbu in lead roles.

Sep 12, 2020
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Sigappu Rojakkal 2 will be directed by Manoj Bharathi
         

Actors Kamal Haasan and Simbu may soon join hands for upcoming Tamil thriller Sigappu Rojakkal 2, as per a Times of India report. The project, a sequel to 1978 psychological thriller, will be directed by Manoj Bharathi.

While an official announcement hasn’t been made about the casting yet, reports have emerged that both Kamal Haasan and Simbu have been approached.

It’s worth mentioning that Kamal Haasan played a psychopath misogynist in Bharathiraja directed Sigappu Rojakkal, which also starred Sridevi. The film was inspired by Raman Raghav’s grisly crimes. Manoj Bharathi is the son of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja. However, the project is yet to be officially announced.

If the project materializes, it will be the first time audiences will get to see Kamal Haasan and Simbu coming together for a project. It was rumoured a while ago that Simbu was supposed to play a key role in Indian 2. However, Siddharth was eventually signed for the same role. As per the report, Manoj Bharathi has made a special place for Kamal Haasan’s character in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will soon resume work on Indian 2. The film marks the return of Haasan as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The team recently completed the second schedule after canning an action sequence worth Rs 40 crore in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein was roped in to oversee this action episode.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

Simbu, on the other hand, is likely to begin filming for upcoming Tamil political thriller Maanaadu.

