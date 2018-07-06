Kayamkulam Kochunni’s first look is here and Nivin Pauly steals the show. See pic

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni’s first look was revealed by the actor on his official Twitter page. He wrote, “The first look of #KayamkulamKochunni is here! Thank you for the love & support!“ The first look poster features Nivin as Kochunni, the Highway man. Nivin’s look is inspired from the 19th century. Kochunni was a thief, the Robin Hood variety and in the poster, it looks like he is on the run. The actor has also beefed up his physique for the role.

Kayamkulam Kochunni will narrate the story of this thief who stole from the rich and gave it all to the poor and needy. His adventures as a highway thief is expected to be the central plot of the film. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, it is big-budget film and will also star superstar Mohanlal. He is expected to play the role of Kochunni’s mentor in the film. Priya Anand plays the lead role in the film. Sunny Wayne, Babu Antony and Priyanka Thimmesh also play pivotal roles in the film.

Nivin Pauly and his team wrapped up shooting last month. The actor also thanked Mohanlal for being a part of his film. After wrapping up shoot, he wrote, “161 days of shoot, a set of inspiring people, a lifetime of experiences and one film. It’s a wrap for #KayamkulamKochunni.”

Nivin Pauly was last seen in Hey Jude, which released earlier this year to positive response from critics and audience. The actor also has a slew of projects including Love, Action, Drama which stars Nayanthara in the lead role.

