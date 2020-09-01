Keerthy Suresh celebrates Onam with family, pictures go viral

regional-movies

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 12:27 IST

Actor Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in Tamil thriller Penguin, celebrated Onam festival with her family in Kerala. She shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram.

In a series of tweets, Keerthy shared pictures from her Onam celebrations. She even posted pictures of her pet dogs which were dressed in red shirts and mundu on the occasion.

Since the beginning of lockdown, Keerthy has been spending time with her family in Kerala. Meanwhile, Keerthy awaits the release of her upcoming film Miss India, which is rumoured to skip theatres and head for a direct-to digital release.

As per a recent report by 123 Telugu, the streaming rights of Miss India have been acquired by Netflix. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Directed by Narendra Nath, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Sumanth S, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadiya in crucial roles

Keerthy was recently signed to star opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. However, she was eventually replaced after she lost too much weight for the sake of her character in Miss India. Priyamani, who was recently seen in the web series The Family Man, was signed as Keerthy’s replacement.

Keerthy, who was roped in to play the character of a mother, left the project as the makers felt that she looked “too young” for the part. “Keerthy shot for the film for a day. After the shoot, the makers and Keerthy both felt that she looked too young as she had lost a lot of weight since being signed for the film to authentically portray the role of a mother as has been written in the script,” a statement from the makers read.

Keerthy has three more projects in her kitty. Telugu sports romedy Good Luck Sakhi with filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor in the offing. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty in a crucial role. She also has Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe, in which Keerthy will be seen playing his sister.

