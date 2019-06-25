KGF star Yash reveals daughter’s name via an adorable video. Watch

Kannada star Yash, who earned national wide recognition following the runaway success of KGF: Chapter 1, took to twitter to share the name of his daughter via an adorable video which has gone viral. Sharing the video on Instagram, Yash wrote “Introducing our little angel.” The daughter has been named Ayra Yash and the video appears to be from the naming ceremony of the little one.

The video features Yash and wife Radhika Pandit with their adorable daughter, performing rituals at the ceremony and seen kissing her.

He had earlier shared a picture of the little one biting two alphabets made of cardboard. He captioned it, “Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name..U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let’s wait till June 23rd to find out!! Love, Baby YR.”

In 2016, Yash married actress Radhika Pandit and the couple were blessed with their first baby in December 2018.

On the career front, Yash has commenced shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. In March, the film had its customary launch and it will be bigger in scale than the first part.

Talking about the second part, Yash had told news agency IANS: “When we made “KGF: Chapter 1”, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success in our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2,” he said.

In KGF: Chapter 2, actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are rumoured to be playing pivotal roles. It is believed that the latter plays former India’s PM Indira Gandhi.

Directed by Prashant Neel, KGF is the story of one man’s rise from the downtrodden backdrop to the king of a goldmine.

