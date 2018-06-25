Koode’s Minnaminni song is all about sibling love. Watch video

Prithviraj’s upcoming film titled Koode is about the love shared by siblings Joshua (Prithviraj) and Jenny (essayed by Nazriya Nazim). The second song from the movie titled Minnaminni, a beautiful lullaby composed by Jayachandran, was released recently by the filmmakers.

The video features a younger Joshua welcoming his baby sister, Jenny, home. The heartwarming video will certainly give you sibling goals as it highlights the beautiful bond shared between a brother and sister.

Koode is a tale about siblings moving on with life even after they are left behind by their father for some reason. The film revolves around how they lead their lives and what happens to the two when love finds its way to them.

Nazriya is making a comeback to the industry after four years. The film, directed by Anjali Menon, will also star Parvathy. Raghu Dixit has composed the music for the film.

This is Anjali’s next film after the successful outing, Bangalore Days, and is slated to release sometime in July.

Follow @htshowbiz for more