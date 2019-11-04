Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrencce may star in Rangasthalam’s Tamil remake

regional-movies

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrencce, who was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana 3, has reportedly been roped in to star in Tamil remake of Ram Charan’s Telugu blockbuster Rangasthalam. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Anjaan and Sandakozhi fame director Linguswamy will direct the remake.

According to multiple reports, Lawrencce has already signed on the dotted line. However, an official announcement will be made in a few weeks. If this project materializes, it will mark the maiden collaboration of Lawrencce and Linguswamy, who has been struggling with form for a while.

Watch the trailer of Rangasthalam here:

In Rangasthalam, Ram Charan played a village simpleton with hearing impairment. Directed by Sukumar, the film is a revenge drama where Ram Charan avenges the death of his brother who gets killed by his girlfriend’s father who belongs to the upper class. Rangasthalam was one of the biggest grossers of Telugu cinema last year. The film won a National Award for Best Audiography.

The yet-untitled remake will only take off after Lawrencce completes shooting Laxmmi Bomb, which marks his Bollywood directorial debut. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana, which was directed by Lawrence, who also starred in the film. In the film, Akshay plays a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender. The team had recently released the first look poster of the movie.

Not long ago, Lawrencce had a fall out with the makers of the film and chose to opt out of the project. He released a statement explaining why he chose to leave the project. Among multiple reasons, he said he didn’t want to be part of a project where there is no respect.

Lawrencce was briefly out of the project. However, he eventually joined back the team after Akshay Kumar intervened and apologized for how things were handled.

