Lokesh Gupte's directorial debut to highlight parent-child relationship

Lokesh Gupte started his journey in the Marathi film industry as a technician and eventually moved on to become an editor. He also did theatre and found fame as an actor in several shows, Marathi as well as Hindi films. Having worked in the technical departments in theatre, films and television, Lokesh finally decided to act on his actual dream. “I always wanted to direct and tell a story. I had this story in mind since four years ago. I began work on it recently and have completed the writing, screenplay and dialogues. I feel this would be the right subject to make a directorial debut with,” says Lokesh, who recently revealed that the title of the film would be Ek Sangaychay — Unsaid Harmony.

Talking about the title, he shares that maintaining harmony between a child and a parent is very important. “Communication in any relationship is a must. So when you don’t share that kind of bond with your kids, when you don’t pay attention to your child, and when a youngster doesn’t communicate with his or her parents or vice versa, the entire harmony is disbalanced. I am putting forth the effects of the same in the film. We can’t only blame the parent or the child. We need to find a middle ground to solve the situation,” he says.

Lokesh approached Kay Kay Menon for the lead role and the Bollywood actor graciously accepted the offer. “I felt he was the right choice because he has a great body of work. Most importantly, if you see his films, he makes every character memorable. He is one of those actors who takes the character ahead and adds meaning to it,” says Lokesh.