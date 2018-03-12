Mahesh 25 not inspired from any international series, says Vamsi Paidipally

It’s already known that superstar Mahesh Babu, who will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s Bharat Ane Nenu, has a project with director Vamsi Paidipally in the pipeline. This yet-untitled film will be his 25th outing as an actor and the makers are gearing up to commence shooting from May or June. While Vamsi’s last outing Oopiri was officially based on French drama The Intouchables, rumours have also emerged that his upcoming project with Mahesh will be based on some international series.

When a fan pointed this out and asked Vamsi to clarify, the latter wrote on Twitter that the news is absolutely baseless as his film is not based on any series. Pooja Hegde, last seen in Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham, has been finalised as the leading lady. In an earlier media interaction, Vamsi said had that Mahesh is very excited about the project. Apparently, when Mahesh heard the first narration, he was ready to go ahead. “It’s believed to be a big film in both of our careers,” he had said. The project marks Paidipally’s first collaboration with Mahesh whom he had always admired for his on screen charisma. Having experimented and played a spy in Spyder, it’ll be interesting to see what we will get to see Mahesh essay in this project. Having won over audiences and critics alike with his slice-of-drama Oopiri, which explores the bond of a quadriplegic millionaire and his convict-turned-caretaker, audiences will look forward to what Vamshi has to offer next.

In Bharath Ane Nenu, slated for release on April 20, Mahesh plays a Chief Minister and director Koratala Siva, who gave Mahesh his last blockbuster in the form of Srimanthudu, is hopeful of repeating success with this project. In Vamsi’s film, Mahesh’s character is kept a secret.

