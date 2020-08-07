Mahesh Babu requests fans to not celebrate his birthday this year

regional-movies

Actor Mahesh Babu on Friday requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday and avoid attending any social gatherings as we are battling a global pandemic. He has urged everyone to stay safe.

Mahesh Babu, who will turn 44 on Sunday, took to Twitter to share a note, urging his fans to avoid any kind celebrations on his birthday. “A kind request to my dear fans. I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe,” Mahesh wrote.

A kind request to all my fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UnAzeYPUBQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2020

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is getting ready to begin work on his next Telugu project Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram. The project marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Parasuram. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the leading lady. She will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh for the first time.

Mahesh was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. He also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing.

