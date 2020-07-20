Mahesh Babu wishes daughter Sitara on 8th birthday with an adorable video. Watch

regional-movies

Actor Mahesh Babu on Monday took to Twitter to wish his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni on her eighth birthday. He made the occasion extra special by sharing an adorable video. The video is a collage of some adorable moments captured between the father and the daughter.

“So fast so 8. I love you like you will never know. Wishing you a very happy birthday,” Mahesh tweeted.

Namrata Shirodkar, too, penned an emotional post on Instagram on her daughter’s 8th birthday. She shared a cute picture of Sitara and wrote, “8 years ago!! You came into this world... bringing me more happiness and love to share and give. Your love for family warms my heart. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. That smile of yours can never fail to light me up. You’re one of the best things that ever happened to me!! You are growing into a good girl who is kind and loving, has empathy. I’m super proud of you! Go on and shine bright my little star. I Love you so very much today and always @sitaraghattamaneni. Wishing u the happiest birthday!!”

When he’s not busy with his acting assignment, Mahesh Babu is a hardcore family and he loves spending time with his children. Throughout the lockdown, there have been several instances where Mahesh shared his love for his children via multiple videos and posts and on social media.

In May, he took to Twitter to share a mirror selfie he clicked with his daughter. He captioned it: “Finding our reflections. Mastering the mirror selfie with Sitara Ghattamaneni.” The same week, he was seen playing who is taller with his 13-year-old son Gautham. In the adorable video, Gautam tells his father that he is not that tall. Soon, the actor challenged his son to see who is taller. Gautam couldn’t control his laughter. Recently, he shared a post in which he said he enjoyed watching animated action comedy Stuart Little with his daughter Sitara.

On the career front, Mahesh will soon commence work on his next Telugu project with director Parasuram. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh.

His last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

