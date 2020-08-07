e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput had a habit of tearing diary pages himself, says friend Siddharth Pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput had a habit of tearing diary pages himself, says friend Siddharth Pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Siddharth Pithani, has said that he had seen the actor tear pages from his diary if he didn’t like what he’d written.

bollywood Updated: Aug 07, 2020 07:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput at Le Meridien hotel, in New Delhi, India, September 26, 2016.
Sushant Singh Rajput at Le Meridien hotel, in New Delhi, India, September 26, 2016.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, has said that he has received ‘thousand messages’ from the actor’s fans, some of which are death threats. Sushant died by suicide in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. Siddharth was present in the house when it happened. He has also reacted to allegations that pages from the actor’s diary were missing, saying that Sushant used to sometimes tear out pages himself.

In an interview to CNN News18, he said that he wants the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter and find a resolution. Since Sushant’s death, he said that, “I’ve gotten around thousand messages from Sushant’s fans mostly, accusing me of a lot of things and giving me death threats. I don’t know if they are Sushant’s real fans, or just people expressing their anger. I request them to give us some space and let the system do its job.” Siddharth has registered a complaint with the Hyderabad police with regard to the matter.

Also read: Siddharth Pithani shares messages sent for Sushant Singh Rajput by his brother-in-law: ‘It is because of company you keep’

In a separate interview to Times Now, Siddharth responded to allegations that three pages from Sushant’s diary were found to be missing. He said that he’d seen Sushant write in his diary often, and the actor had even shared details about one diary in particular. “The diaries that Sushant had shared about, he had written about scientists and geniuses, and he wanted to invite them to his house and make a nice video so people could learn from them,” he said. Responding to allegations that pages from his diary were missing, Siddharth said, “Sushant had a habit of tearing pages if he didn’t like what he’d written. I’m sure people will find missing pages in more books also.”

Siddharth has been speaking to several news channels since Sushant’s death. In a previous interview, he said that Sushant had told him to not interfere in his financial matters, after Siddharth and other members of Sushant’s staff brought to his notice that his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seemed to be spending his money.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani says actor was concerned about expenses, confronted Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of siphoning Rs 15 crore from his account, but the Mumbai Police has said that no amount was transferred directly into Rhea’s account, although money had been withdrawn. Sushant’s family lawyer has also said that Rs 50 crore were withdrawn from the actor’s account, but over a three-year period.

