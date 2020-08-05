e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani says actor was concerned about expenses, confronted Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani says actor was concerned about expenses, confronted Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has said that the actor was aware of his growing expenses and had a confrontation with girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty about it.

bollywood Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput poses with Rhea Chakraborty.
Sushant Singh Rajput poses with Rhea Chakraborty.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Siddharth Pithani, has said that the actor had confronted his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, about the alleged purchases she’d made with his money. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and his father has filed an FIR against Rhea, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. Siddharth also said that the actor had stopped taking medication for depression in the weeks leading to his death.

“In March, he stopped taking medication,” Siddharth told Times Now in an interview. “He said, ‘I am feeling better. I don’t want to take medications anymore.’” Siddharth said that Sushant had taken the decision after speaking with his doctor, who ‘had come to the house’ and had ‘reduced the prescription.’

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘during stay with Rhea’ Rs 15 cr removed from account, but Rs 50 cr withdrawn in 3 years

Siddharth said that Sushant had told him expressly not to talk to his family about him. He said that Sushant had told him that his expenses were getting out of hand. “Mere expenses zyaada ho rahe hain. I want to cut down all the expenses,” Siddharth said Sushant told him. The matter was also discussed among the actor’s staff. “In conversation they used to tell me that sir is worried about expenses, and that Rhea is buying stuff with his cards, but we don’t know how to tell him, and we are very sure he is worried about it.” he said.

Siddharth said that he informed Sushant about this discussion, and a confrontation happened between the actor and Rhea. Sushant then told Siddharth, “You don’t have to worry about anything. You don’t have to get involved in this matter. This is Rhea you’re talking about. She’s a part of the house. You don’t interfere.”

Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of siphoning Rs 15 crore from his account, but the Mumbai Police has said that no amount was transferred directly into Rhea’s account, although money had been withdrawn. Sushant’s family lawyer has also said that Rs 50 crore were withdrawn from the actor’s account, but over a three-year period.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
Prayers, rituals and security ring to mark big day for Ayodhya Ram temple today
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
PLA drags its feet over disengagement. Stalemate at Ladakh continues
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
Live: PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Hours before Ayodhya event, AIMPLB questions Supreme Court judgement
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
Ram temple is for everyone: Yogi Adityanath
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
‘PM Modi undid decades of darkness’: Piyush Goyal on Article 370 abrogation
At mosque site, a hope for amity
At mosque site, a hope for amity
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
The Ayodhya dispute: A detailed timeline from 1528 to 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In