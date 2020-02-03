Mallika Sherawat returns to Tamil cinema after a decade with Pambattam

regional-movies

Actor Mallika Sherawat, who was last seen in Tamil film Dasavatharam alongside Kamal Haasan, is making a comeback to the industry after a decade with upcoming thriller Pambattam.

Via a poster, the makers confirmed that Mallika is on board to essay a crucial role. The film stars Jeevan in the lead role.

In a Times of India report, director Vadivudaiyan said: “I met Mallika a week ago in Mumbai with the script. When she heard the narration, she immediately agreed to come on board. She had taken a break for a few years and was telling me that she was keen to do a film only if it offered her enough scope to perform. And this one will give her just that – she plays a modern-day queen and her character travels throughout the script.”

The director added that her look is being drafted with a lot of care.

“We have elaborate costumes for her. She will also have action blocks. So, she’s working out harder to attain that physique. We are confident that she will score with her performance in this film.” Mallika will start shooting for her portions by the end of this month. “We’ll shoot her scenes in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and also in South Africa,” he informs.

Although last seen in a full-fledged role in Dasavatharam (2008), Mallika was seen in a special song in Tamil film Osthe (2011).

Pambattam, produced by V Pazhanivel under his home banner Pazhanivel Film Garden, will be shot and released in Tamil as well as Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Amresh, who collaborated with Vadivudaiyan for Pottu, will be handling the music for Pambattam as well.

Meanwhile, Mallika will soon maker her web series debut via horror-comedy Booo Sabki Phategi. The show will also feature Tusshar Kapoor.

