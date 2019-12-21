Bigg Boss 13: New guest Mallika Sherawat sits on Sidharth Shukla’s lap, grooves with a shirtless Asim Riaz. Watch

tv

Actor Mallika Sherawat is the new guest on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the promo of the upcoming episode confirms she is going to set the house on fire.

The actor is seen flirting with Sidharth Shukla and romancing Asim Riaz in the house in the 44 second-promo. The channel shared the promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode with the caption, “Bollywood ki bombshell @mallikasherawat chalaane aa rahi hai apne hotness ka jaadu!”

In the promo, Mallika enters the house as a special guest in a short green dress and black heels. She announces her arrival by grooving to her hit song, Bheege Honth Tere from the 2004 film, Murder. She goes on to meet the contestants in the living room as they all get seated on the sofa. She then asks Sidharth Shukla if she can sit near him and eventually sits on his lap. She then asks him, “Your heart is on which side? Where is it beating?” and goes on to dance with him as the other contestants cheer them.

Mallika then goes on to perform an intimate dance sequence with Asim Riaz who removes his shirt before joining her for the performance. They go on to dance together amid loud cheers and shrieks. The promo even shows Mahira Sharma screaming with surprise upon seeing their couple dance.

The viewers were delighted to see Sidharth and Asim dance with Mallika. A fan of Asim wrote, “Asim is looking so smart n mallika is tooo hotttt #CaptainAsimKaRaaj.” A fan of Sidharth tweeted, “Sidharth Shukla looks hot. He’s got the grooves. he doesn’t need to take his shirt off, munda fully clothed makes me go weak in my knees.” A viewer felt that Asim wasn’t that comfortable during the performance and wrote, “AsimRiaz though he is dancing with her... but he only is not comfortable with her..& some people r saying tht mallika is uncmfrtble with asim. Dont know why...he is not even making an eye contact with her here..and looks like he is lost somewhere for a sec.”

