Mammootty on Mamangam: ‘It’s our duty to bring history to audiences through films’

Mammootty, who will see the release of his epic drama Mamangam, which used to be a major trade fair cum festival, held once in 12 years for 28 years in Cochin.

Mammootty stars as the lead in Mamangam.
Mammootty stars as the lead in Mamangam.
         

Actor Mammootty, who is looking forward to the release of upcoming Malayalam epic drama Mamangam, said he accepted the project because he saw it as an opportunity to take history of Mamangam to audiences.

Mamangam was a big trade fair-cum-festival which was held once in 12 years for 28 days in Cochin.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Mammootty said he accepted Mamangam because he saw it as his duty to bring the history of Mamangam festival to audiences beyond Kerala. The film will have dubbed release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

“I feel it is a duty to bring history to audiences through films. Today, we are watching many films from different languages, and what connect us together are the emotions that are conveyed. This film, even in original version, will have the linguistic connect with Tamil. Mamangam isn’t a revenge story, but it will delve into the philosophy where there’s no point in seeking revenge. It is conveyed as a beautiful element in the end. In fact, it will have a contemporary relevance to what many are fighting for,” Mammootty was quoted in a report by Times of India.

Directed by M Padmakumar, Mamangam also stars Prachi Tehlan, Iniya, Unni Mukundan and Tarun Arora among others.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai- Sidharth Shukla fight over tea, Twitter claims Bigg Boss is unfair

Tipped to be the costliest Malayalam film ever made, it is gearing up for release on December 13. The film is high on visual effects and apparently features over 2000 VFX shots, the highest number for a Malayalam film.

Talking about its release in other languages, Mammootty said: “People beyond Kerala should know about the history of Mamangam and why it was once considered the most special trade fair in the world. This will also help tap into newer markets as an industry.”

The film, which will have a simultaneous release in four languages, has music by M Jayachandran.

