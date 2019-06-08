First look of Mammootty’s magnum opus Maamaanakam released. See poster

The first-look poster of Mammootty starrer Maamaanakam was unveiled on Saturday. The poster, which has gone viral on social media, features Mammootty as a warrior in what appears to be a battle sequence with a sword and shield in his hand.

Made on a lavish budget, upcoming period drama is centred on a group of rebellious warriors who join hands to overthrow the Zamorin rulers. The title comes from the name of the grand medieval fair in which skilled warriors came together to display their fighting prowess.

Being directed by M Padmakumar, the film also stars Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Menon, Neeraj Madhav, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Desai and Kaniha among others.

The film was originally supposed to be directed Sajeev Pillai, who even shot the first schedule. However, he was removed by the makers for going overboard with the budget in the second schedule and was subsequently replaced by veteran Padmakumar.

In May, the team began filming the final schedule which will last for about 50-60 days. Grand sets covering 18 acres have been built to film some fight sequences.

The team has so far completed 80 days of the planned 120-day shoot, filming in locations such as Ernakulum, Kannur, Vagamon and Athirapally. An estimated 2000 junior artists have reportedly been assembled to take part in the current schedule.

Mammootty will spend the next month and a half on this project and wrap up his portion. The makers have roped in VFX specialist Kamal Kannan to oversee CGI portion in the film. In his recent interview to Times of India, he said: “The challenge in the film is to meld the graphics with the original visuals so that the audience cannot distinguish between the two.”

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:53 IST