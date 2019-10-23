Manju Warrier claims threat to life from Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon, filmmaker responds

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 13:27 IST

Actor Manju Warrier has reportedly filed a case against Odiyan director Sreekumar Menon alleging threat to life and defamation. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Odiyan hit theatres in 2018 and received mixed reviews.

A New Indian Express report claimed the actor filed a complaint with Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera against the ad filmmaker-turned director, alleging that she was humiliated by him on social media and he even threatened her friends. Sources told the website that Manju had also handed over digital evidence to substantiate her complaint.

“I was a victim of a cyber attack on social media after the release of Odiyan. Since then, I used to get defamatory messages. Though I had overcome this crisis, Menon is again creating trouble against me. Now, I am afraid that he may harm me,” the report quoted Manju from the complaint.

Responding to Manju Warrier’s complaint, Sreekumar Menon on Facebook wrote, “Did you forget that I was the only one person who helped you during difficult times? How quickly you forgot the relationships and friendships that you made through me? Mathew Samuel is a close friend of mine; why is that irritating Manju?.”

He added that he is willing to cooperate with the investigation: “I am a regular citizen of the law. I have only heard about the complaint filed by Manju Warrier from the media. I will cooperate fully with the investigation and reveal “all the truth” known to me and Manju to the investigating officers.”

Manju is also afraid that Sreekumar might misuse Manju Warrier Foundation letterhead.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 13:11 IST