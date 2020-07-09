e-paper
Master producer reiterates film will only release in theatres for Diwali or Pongal

Master producer reiterates film will only release in theatres for Diwali or Pongal

Keeping the coronavirus situation pandemic in mind, Master’s producer Xavier Britto said they’re targeting Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021 for the film’s release. It will not see an OTT release.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:36 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Vijay in a poster from Master.
Vijay in a poster from Master.
         

Producer Xavier Britto has clarified once again that he has no plans to release his upcoming Tamil film Master on any OTT platform and only prefers bringing it to cinemas. Keeping the coronavirus situation pandemic in mind, he said they’re targeting Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021 release.

In his latest interview to Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Xavier opened up Master, which stars Vijay in the lead.

“Master will only release in cinemas and we are ready to wait for everything to return to normal. We are eyeing Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021 release but a final call can only be taken on the coronavirus pandemic situation,” Britto said.

Not long ago, reports emerged that Master was offered a Rs 125 crore deal by Amazon Prime for an exclusive release. However, this report was eventually put to rest by the film’s executive producer Lalit.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay in the role of a college professor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut slams Pooja Bhatt’s claim that she was launched by Bhatts: ‘To get talented people for free is a favour many studios do’

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay will most likely reunite with filmmaker AR Murugadoss for his next project. Vijay is also rumoured to team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for another Tamil yet-untitled project which is in the pipeline.

Sun Pictures will be bankrolling Vijay’s next project; however, an official announcement is yet awaited. It is learnt from reliable sources that Sun Pictures has already paid an advance of Rs 50 crore to Vijay as remuneration for this project.

