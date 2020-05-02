Master producer denies reports on the film’s direct OTT release

regional-movies

Updated: May 02, 2020 16:12 IST

Lalit Kumar, one of the producers of upcoming Tamil biggie Master, has clarified the team has no plans to release the Vijay starrer directly on any OTT platform. He confirmed the film will release in theatres after the lockdown.

Talking to a leading Tamil daily, Lalit refuted rumours about the release of Master on Amazon Prime this month. “No, we don’t have any plans of releasing Master directly on any OTT platform. The film will release in theatres after lockdown,” he said.

Apparently, the makers of Master were offered a deal of Rs 125 crore to allow Master to release directly on Amazon Prime. These reports have been put to rest by Lalit.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stars Vijay in the role of a college professor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee-directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences.

Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Also read: Anushka Sharma birthday: Did you know Aditya Chopra told her she was ‘not the most good-looking’ before signing her?

Meanwhile, Vijay will most likely team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next Tamil yet-untitled project. Talks have already been initiated.

Interestingly, if the project materializes, it’ll be Vijay’s maiden collaboration with a female director.

Sun Pictures will be bankrolling the project. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made this month. It is learnt from reliable sources that Sun Pictures has already paid an advance of Rs 50 crore to Vijay as remuneration for this project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more