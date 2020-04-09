e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Makers of Master unveil new poster, announce Vijay starrer will release soon

Makers of Master unveil new poster, announce Vijay starrer will release soon

The makers of Master released a poster of Vijay starrer Master o Thursday. As the original plan, the film was to release on April 9. Now, its release has been postponed.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:17 IST
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Master stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
Actor Vijay’s Tamil film Master was originally scheduled to release worldwide on Thursday. However, the release stands postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. The film’s makers on Thursday unveiled a new poster and announced the film will release soon.

The poster features a brooding Vijay looking down with sunlight falling on him. The poster has a caption which reads: ‘Lockdown shouldn’t knock down our spirits! Master will meet you soon’.

Master, which stars Vijay in the role of a college professor, has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has teamed up with Vijay for the first time. Unveiling the new poster, Lokesh tweeted: “Survival first! Celebration next! Master will rise on the right time! Stay home, stay safe.”

 

In Master, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role. The industry grapevine is that Master, which has been produced by Xavier Britto, will hit the screens in May if not earlier.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s fans on Thursday created and trended the keyword MasterFDFS on Twitter. Since the film didn’t release due to lockdown, fans shared their best first day, first show experience of watching a Vijay film with the keyword MasterFDFS.

Also read: AR Rahman takes a dig at Masakali 2.0, recalls creating original with ‘365 days of creative brainstorming, no short cuts’

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee-directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father and son roles and both the characters were well received by the audiences. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay will most likely team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next Tamil yet-untitled project. Talks have already been initiated. Interestingly, if the project materializes, it’ll be Vijay’s maiden collaboration with a female director.

Sun Pictures will be bankrolling the project. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made this month. It is learnt from reliable sources that Sun Pictures has already paid an advance of Rs. 50 crore to Vijay as remuneration for this project.

