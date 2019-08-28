Mohanlal’s Kaapaan in legal trouble: Writer John Charles claims copyright over story, seeks fees and credit

regional-movies

Actors Suriya and Mohanlal’s upcoming film Kaapaan seems to be in legal trouble. Writer John Charles has reportedly alleged that the makers plagiarized his content for the film and has appealed for an interim injunction of the film in the Madras High Court.

A News Minute report claimed John Charles narrated the story of his film titled Saravedi to director KV Anand in January 2017 but never got a response from him. Charles claimed the story of Kaapaan is lifted from his script. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for September 4.

As per the report, John has said in his complaint that he applied for copyrights registration of the story on September 20, 2016 at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion in Delhi and got it registered in 2017. John further cited examples from the teaser in which he saw similarities and said in the complaint that his Saravedi hero also questioned the Prime Minister over division of water, like the Kaapan hero in the teaser.

John has reportedly sought the writer’s credit and copyright fees from the makers of Kaapaan, Lyca productions.

Directed by K V Anand and co-written by Pattukkottai Prabakar, Kaapan also stars Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani, Chirag Jani, Poorna and Samuthirakani. In Kaappaan, Suriya plays a bodyguard to Mohanlal’s character who essays the role of the country’s Prime Minister. It is set to hit the screens on September 20.

Last seen in NGK, Suriya needs a good film as Selvaraghavan’s directorial NGK failed to impress at the box office. Bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures, the film also starred Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh. Mohanlal, on the other hand, was last seen in Lucifer. Apart from Kaapaan, Mohanlal has Big Brother, Marakkar, Barroz and Empuraan in his kitty.

