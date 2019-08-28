Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal says he has turned director but actor and his mom yet to know

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:41 IST

Actor Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan, who will return to films after a long time with the movie Factory, makes his directorial and singing debut with the comeback. However, Faisal claims his brother Aamir and mom are yet to discover the new facet of talent that Faisal has decided to explore.

Also read: Katrina Kaif’s latest pics are all things gorgeous, see them here

Faisal told Mid Day in an interview, “Direction was always on my mind, but this happened organically. We had another director [Sharique Minhaj] on board, but due to date issues, he couldn’t continue. That’s when I decided to step in. What is interesting is that my brother and mother [Zeenat] are aware of the film, but they don’t know that I have turned director. I wanted to surprise them after finishing one schedule. I am waiting to see their reaction.”

. “Sharique insisted that I sing the song. I had no qualms about turning singer,” Faisal added about singing.

Though they were seen together in the hit Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir and Faisal share a frosty relationship. The latter was reportedly undergoing treatment for schizophrenia and Faisal earlier accused Aamir of getting him treated him without his consent, giving him wrong medicines and keeping him under house arrest.

Claiming that he was never ill, Faisal had told Hindustan Times in an interview in 2008, “Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.” In February 2008, a Bandra court said that Faisal need not be in anyone’s custody and could live anywhere he wanted to.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 11:39 IST