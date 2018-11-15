My decisions are never implusive: Rasika Sunil

A few months ago, actor Rasika Sunil quit a popular television show to pursue an acting workshop in Los Angeles, USA. The Bus Stop (2017) actor, is glad that she attended the workshop at the New York Film Academy. “My decisions are never impulsive. I plan and then act. The decision to go to LA was not an overnight one. I am glad it worked for me and I have come back with a lot of knowledge. It was an acting workshop where we learnt techniques of film acting and how to approach the same,” says Rasika.

The actor will be next seen in Gatmat, co-starring Akshay Tanksale. She adds that he was one of the most influential factors in choosing the film. “Akshay introduced me to the team. He said that the team is genuine and are looking at making this film. I am keen on working with sincere people,” she says.

Rasika is currently open to all mediums and roles, however, till a few months back, she was balancing television and films. “Honestly, I had an amazing scheduler, Suvarna Mantri, I could approach her if I had a shoot or needed a break. Doing this film was like a cleansing process. Also, if I liked a script I would speak to the team and take a break,” she adds.

Ask her with the experience of having worked in several mediums, is she keen on taking up writing or direction? and she says, “Yes, I would definitely like to adapt an English play and bring it to Marathi. I am open to anything creative. So, maybe in the coming months, I might try my hand at writing to directing.”

