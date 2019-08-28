Nandita Das begins shooting for comeback Telugu film Virataparvam. See pic

regional-movies

National Award-winning actor Nandita Das has been very choosy about her work in southern cinema with films like Azhagi, Kamli and Naalu Pennungal. She has now begun shooting for her comeback Telugu film Virataparvam in Hyderabad.

Being directed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam stars Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. Based in the 1990s, the film sheds light on the Maoist movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade. On joining the sets, Nandita said that she’s both nervous as well thrilled to be shooting in Telugu after a long gap.

“I am doing the film for the script, the director’s vision and the role. Had no idea who I was replacing and how does it matter. In Hyderabad, started shooting for the film. Nervous about speaking Telugu,” she said in a statement.

It is rumoured that Tabu was originally roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. Nandita, who is tipped to be playing a social activist, is believed to be brought in as her replacement.

“I’m shooting for a film, that too in a language I speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director,” she said.

Nandita is thrilled to work with Sai Pallavi and she looks forward to join Rana in the next schedule.

“It’s a character I can relate to a lot. The director and the crew were really professional and friendly, and it was absolute delight to work with Sai Pallavi – an amazing actor and person. I look forward to working with Rana Daggubati in the second schedule,” she added. Rana plays a cop in the film while Pallavi will be seen as a Maoist.

