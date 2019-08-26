Nayanthara’s next film to feature a Labrador dog in a crucial role

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:42 IST

Actor Nayanthara, who was last seen in home invasion thriller Kolayuthir Kaalam, will next join hands with director Milind Rau for a yet-untitled project which will also feature a Labrador dog in a key role.

It is rumoured that Nayanthara’s boyfriend Vignesh Shivn will bankroll the project which is said to have already gone on the floors.

Nayanthara will join the sets of this project upon completion of her portion in superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which is currently in its final leg of shooting.

Nayanthara in Aramm (2017) and in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Nayanthara and Milind Rau, who rose to fame with Siddharth’s Tamil-Hindi bilingual thriller, Aval. Rau also has plans for a sequel to Aval.

Nayanthara has two more projects in her kitty. She has Vijay’s Bigil and megastar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy gearing up for release soon.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim laughs as kids surround him post dinner, Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav looks worried, see pics

There are also reports that Nayanthara will soon sign the sequel to her political thriller, Aramm. While she played a district collector in the first part, she will be seen in an even more powerful role in the sequel.

Some rumours hinted that Nayanthara will be seen playing a politician in Aramm 2. However, director Gopi Nainar refuted the rumours in his recent chat with Cinema Express.

“Nayanthara won’t be playing a politician but the film will continue to address important social issues. It will be more hard-hitting than the first part.”

Aramm 2 was supposed to go on the floors from September last year. However, due to Nayanthara’s multiple assignments which include her recent releases Airaa, Viswasam and Mr Local, the shoot had to be postponed to next year.

Last year was great for Nayanthara with two back-to-back blockbusters. With Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikka Nodigal, she has emerged as the only leading lady with films that have done business over Rs 100 crore.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 14:39 IST