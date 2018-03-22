Nayanthara starts shooting for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, allocates Viswasam dates to Chiranjeevi film

Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a film which will retell the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, has resumed shooting after a brief hiatus.

Actor Nayanthara, who was not part of the film’s first schedule, has finally commenced shooting for the film. Apparently, she had set aside dates for Ajith’s Viswasam this month and since the film’s shoot has been stalled due to the ongoing strike between TFPC and Digital Service Providers in Tamil Nadu, Nayanthara is said to have used those dates for Chiranjeevi starrer.

The film went on the floors towards the end of last year and Chiranjeevi was seen sporting thick beard and twirled mustache.

The team recently shot an action sequence. Stunt choreographers from South Africa were flown in for this scene. According to cinematographer Rathnavelu, a Moviecrow report read: “We have so far shot five days for an action sequence. Stunt choreographers from South Africa were brought on board to supervise this scene. We plan to go back to sets once I’m done with some patchwork on Rangasthalam.” Rathnavelu also confirmed that Nayanthara has joined the sets. “We had previously worked together for an ad shoot. Therefore, she was quite comfortable in front of the camera.”

Being directed by Surender Reddy, the film features ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu among others. To play the titular role, Chiranjeevi is believed to have gone on a special diet to shed some kilos and look the part. “He went on a crash diet under the supervision of a Bombay-based trainer who was flown down and worked closely with Chiranjeevi sir for over a month. He shed some weight and also worked out to look fit,” a source told Hindustan Times.

