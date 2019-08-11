Nerkonda Paarvai box office collection: Ajith’s Tamil remake of Pink grosses $1 million worldwide in two days

regional-movies

The official Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink, Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai has impressed fans across the globe, collecting $1 million world over. Producer Boney Kapoor tweeted, “#NerkondaPaarvai shatters all records, grosses over 1 Mil USD at the Overseas Box Office in just 2 days and still going strong! Don’t miss this edge of the seat drama running successfully in cinemas.”

Directed by H. Vinoth, the Tamil film earned Rs 1.58 crore in Chennai on day 1. The Ajith and Shraddha Srinath starrer has been appreciated for its performances and for staying faithful to the original.

Ajith essays the role made famous by Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang. Shraddha plays Taapsee’s role from the original.

As per Hindustan Times’ review of the film, it is “the most powerful, socially relevant film featuring a star of Ajith Kumar’s stature to come out of Tamil cinema in a long time”. It adds, “As a remake, Nerkonda Paarvai gets almost everything right and couldn’t have been more hard-hitting. Given Ajith’s stardom, the film could’ve taken a more commercial route to pander to his fan base, but thankfully it doesn’t tamper with the soul of the original. Despite including an action sequence for Ajith and a slightly odd back story featuring Vidya Balan, Nerkonda Paarvai, it mostly stays faithful and credit must go to director H Vinoth for pulling off the remake convincingly and sensibly, especially when it comes to the courtroom scenes in the second half.”

