Nerkonda Paarvai box office collection day 1: Ajith starrer opens big in Chennai, is no 1 in Singapore

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:02 IST

Ajith’s latest release Nerkonda Paarvai has opened to packed houses in Chennai city. The remake of Hindi film Pink, which released on August 8, has made Rs 1.58 crore on day 1, according to trade analyst Kaushik LM.

Tweeting about the film, Kaushik wrote: “Breaking : #Thala #Ajith’s #NerKondaPaarvai Day1 Chennai city gross is a humongous 1.58 CR. Normal working Thursday release - 2019’s best Chennai city opening, by far - The star’s career best Chennai city opening, by far. Jam-packed shows welcome #NKP.”

The film’s showing is particularly noteworthy as it released on a working day. It also became Chennai city’s biggest grosser on day 1 in 2019 so far and also it is Ajith’s ‘career best Chennai city opening’ film.

The film has done well in Singapore as well. According to trade tracker Ramesh Bala, the film climbed to the No 1 spot in Singapore. On Friday, he wrote on Twitter: “#NerKondaPaarvai has moved to No.1 in #Singapore.”

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s first Tamil production sees Ajith essay the role made famous by Amitabh Bachchan in Pink. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang, with Shraddha playing Taapsee’s role from the original.

According to the film’s review in Hindustan Times, it is “the most powerful, socially relevant film featuring a star of Ajith Kumar’s stature to come out of Tamil cinema in a long time”. It adds, “As a remake, Nerkonda Paarvai gets almost everything right and couldn’t have been more hard-hitting. Given Ajith’s stardom, the film could’ve taken a more commercial route to pander to his fan base, but thankfully it doesn’t tamper with the soul of the original. Despite including an action sequence for Ajith and a slightly odd back story featuring Vidya Balan, Nerkonda Paarvai, it mostly stays faithful and credit must go to director H Vinoth for pulling off the remake convincingly and sensibly, especially when it comes to the courtroom scenes in the second half.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:00 IST