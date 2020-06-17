e-paper
Nidhhi Agerwal worries about the post-Covid future: There are really bad days when nothing seems right

The actor shares how she along with her family is extending support to those in need amid this Covid-19 crisis, while also opens up about troll army being back at spreading negativity on social media and more.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 17, 2020 15:03 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made his foray into Bollywood with the 2017 film Munna Michael.
Actor Nidhhi Agerwal made his foray into Bollywood with the 2017 film Munna Michael.(Instagram/Nidhhi Agerwal)
         

Unlike the initial phase of Covid-19 crisis when social media become a sane place, it seems the troll brigade is back again, feels Nidhhi Agerwal. The actor says “having a critical view on certain things” isn’t wrong, but then “abusing and threatening” using foul language is unacceptable.

“I think people like us face these trolls the most. They troll you for anything and everything. Mostly there’s no reason behind this mindless activity. I sometimes wonder why I’m being trolled for a certain photo or post,” says Agerwal, who made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017. 

The 26-year-old feels the trolls are in no mood for stopping even in such uncertain times. “We’re going through so much, why spoil our mental peace even more right now. One needs to handle social media responsibly. If you can’t say anything nice, there is an option of not saying anything at all. But some people don’t understand. So it’s better to ignore trolls, they strive on our attention,” she adds.

Agerwal, who has donated to PM Cares fund apart from other charities, recently shared a photo of her packing food for the migrants.

“My family and I’ve been trying to do our bit for those who needs help right now. There is a place called Palace Grounds in Bangalore where many migrants are being put up. So some of the families have come together to send them meals thrice a day. This isn’t something extraordinary we’re doing, these are things that we must do as responsible human beings,” says the actor, who has a few Tamil and Telugu films in the pipeline. 

While Agerwal is happy being with her parents in Bangalore, she shares facing extreme low sometimes thinking what’s in store for future.

“I’m a very positive person otherwise, but there are really bad days when nothing seems right. My father has started going to work. I know he has a staff working under him, who he needs to supported. But I’m worried about his health… So whenever this happens I speak with my parents. We all should in fact talk to our loved ones during such phases,” she adds.

To feel better she does a lot of meditation, doing an acting course and also been catching up with friends. That brings us to the question whether she’s in touch with good friend, cricketer KL Rahul. There were speculations of them dating. While Rahul stayed mum, Agerwal had negated it. “I don’t want to talk about it. I had genuinely answered these [rumours] before. There’s no point in talking about it again,” she says.

Ask if she’s aware of rumours that Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty are more than good friends? And Agerwal adds, “I don’t know, I’ve nothing to say on this. Don’t want to complicate things further.”

