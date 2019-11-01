Nishabdam: First look of Anjali as crime agent unveiled. See pic

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:53 IST

The makers of upcoming multilingual thriller Nishabdam on Friday unveiled the first look of actor Anjali, who plays Seattle PD crime agent in the film. The poster features Anjali in uniform, sporting shades and flaunting her gun and badge. She looks suave and extra fit.

Talking about the experience of playing a cop for the first time in her career, Anjali said that the role required her to put in a lot of effort.

“Unlike the cop roles we play in Indian films, this role required me take special classes to understand how cops behave and work in the US. From their body language to the way they speak and hold their guns, it was all a very new experience and I really enjoyed prepping for this character,” she recently said in a media interaction.

The film also stars R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in important roles. While Anushka plays a mute and deaf character, Madhavan plays her husband. Tipped to be an investigative thriller, the film will be centred on the murder of a key character and the subsequent investigation.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, this will be Anushka’s first major release since the release of her last Telugu horror thriller Bhagmathie, in which she played dual characters. It’s for this project Anushka is believed to have shed a lot of weight. In March, when her new pictures of in a fitter avatar got shared online, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over new look.

Anushka, who has been very choosy about her projects since she starred in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, may reunite with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa 2, a sequel to his hit 2010 romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

This project was also supposed to star Madhavan, but now will feature Simbu, who was part of the first part as well.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:51 IST