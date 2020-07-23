e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Nithiin gets engaged to girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri, set to tie the knot on July 26. See pic

Nithiin gets engaged to girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri, set to tie the knot on July 26. See pic

Nithiin announced his engagement to Shalini Kandukuri on Wednesday by sharing a picture from the ceremony on Twitter.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 23, 2020 12:23 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nithiin and Shalini get engaged.
Nithiin and Shalini get engaged.
         

Actor Nithiin on Wednesday got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri amid the countdown to their wedding on July 26. He took to Twitter to share the good news with his fans along with a picture from the ceremony.

Nithiin shared the picture with the caption, “Aaaand ENGAGED!!”

“The marriage will be held in Hyderabad on July 26. In the light of Covid-19 guidelines, it’s going to be a low-key wedding in the presence of close friends and family members, at a farmhouse. The wedding festivities will begin soon after ashada masam ends,” a source was quoted in a recent report by Cinema Express.

Nithiin and Shalini during the engagement ceremony.
Nithiin and Shalini during the engagement ceremony.

 

In February, Nithiin and Shalini had participated in a haldi ceremony in Hyderabad. The wedding was originally scheduled to take place on April 16.

 

“I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on March 30 and I also urge that no one should celebrate it anywhere. And not only that, I have postponed my marriage which was supposed to happen on April 16 due to lockdown. Now we all need to unite and fight the spread of coronavirus. And at this time, staying at home with our family is the best thing we can do for our country,” Nithiin had said in the statement.

Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which was a blockbuster; Nithiin will now be seen in Rang De, which is scheduled to hit the screens later this year. Rang De, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, marks the maiden collaboration between Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh.

Also read: Kartik Aaryan debunks myths about depression on his show, says his mom asks him to get married whenever he’s angry

Meanwhile, Nithiin will soon star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Andhadhun. The Telugu remake rights have been acquired for Rs. 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shresth Movies, which is managed by his father. Merlapaka Gandhi, known for helming films such as Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, will helm the remake. The project recently went on the floors and the team hopes to begin the shooting of the film soon. Nithiin also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in his kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to high court tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to high court tomorrow
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
Security agencies red-flag Chinese fronts in education, not just power and telecom
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in Supreme Court, this word becomes the sore point
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in Supreme Court, this word becomes the sore point
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China and ‘national vision’
Motorcycle sales may continue to outperform scooters in near term: Report
Motorcycle sales may continue to outperform scooters in near term: Report
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In