Nithiin requests Pawan Kalyan to keep making more films

Actor Nithiin Reddy has requested Pawan Kalyan, on behalf of his fans, to reconsider his decision to quit acting. He was speaking at the pre-release event of his upcoming Telugu release Chal Mohan Ranga on Sunday. Following his recent plunge into active politics, it is rumoured that Agnyaathavaasi was Pawan Kalyan’s last film.

Speaking on the occasion, Nithiin said: “There was a time when I wanted to meet Pawan Kalyan sir at least once and have a picture clicked with him. There was a time when I put up banners for him; I’ve literally torn my shirt watching him on screen. Pawan Kalyan sir today is my strength in the industry. I am fortunate that he and Trivikram garu have produced my 25th movie. I have a request to make to Pawan Kalyan sir on behalf of all his fans. He will definitely succeed whichever field he chooses. But we fans can’t bear it if he says he won’t do films anymore. We will always be hopeful that he will do a film someday.”

Krishna Chaitanya directed Chal Mohan Ranga is jointly produced by Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram and Nithiin’s father Sudhakar Reddy. The film happens to be Nithiin’s 25th outing as an actor.

“It has been 16 years and 25 films. It’s been a roller-coaster ride. I thank Karunakaran garu and Kalyan garu for this. It was after watching their film Tholi Prema that I wanted to become an actor. Teja garu taught me acting. When I wanted to become an actor, my parents encouraged me. Maybe they felt that I am fit for nothing but only films. I thank all the directors and producers who have made films with me. As for Chal Mohan Ranga, Natty’s visuals are the film’s backbone. He always stood by our side and helped us. I thank all the technicians along with him. I have known Krishna Chaitanya for many years as a friend. I have all the freedom when it comes to working him. The fact that my 25th film has been produced by Pawan Kalyan, Trivikram and my father is special. I love these people a lot.”

Heaping praises on Nithiin, Pawan Kalyan said: “I know how hard it’s to withstand oneself in the film industry without any support. We would want emotional support from time to time. I attended the ‘Ishq’ event for Nithiin’s sake. When Nithiin invited me to attend the ‘Ishq’ event, I was down with continuous flops. But I attended the event as I felt the invite was whole-hearted. It’s a great thing to maintain calm in both successes and failures. There are students who have gone on to pursue IIT after watching my films. Although the age gap between me and Nithiin is large, in terms of experience, it’s just 5-6 years.”

