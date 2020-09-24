Nithiin’s Rang De resumes shoot in Hyderabad, makers eyeing Sankranti 2021 release

regional-movies

The shoot of upcoming Telugu film Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, has resumed amid the pandemic in Hyderabad, its makers said in a statement. It has also been announced that plans are being made to release the film around Sankranti festival next year.

“After a little gap, the shooting of the movie has started today in Hyderabad with all the safety measures taken. Few prominent actors other than Nithiin have participated in the shooting today. With just a few scenes and songs left to shoot, it is expected that the schedule would be wrapped up pretty soon,” read the statement.

The statement also added that the makers are eyeing Sankranti 2021 release.

The film, produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi and directed by Venky Atluri, also stars Naresh, Vineeth, Kousalya, Rohini, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Gayathri Raghuram, Satyam Rajesh, Abhinav Gomatam and Suhas among others.

Nithiin is expected to join the sets next week. On the personal front, Nithiin recently got married to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri. The couple got married in a close-knit ceremony in July.

Meanwhile, Nithiin will soon star in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood hit, Andhadhun. The Telugu remake rights have been acquired for Rs. 3.5 crore by Nithiin’s home banner Shresth Movies, which is managed by his father.

Merlapaka Gandhi, known for helming films such as Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, will helm the remake. The project was recently announced and the team hopes to start filming soon. The makers recently confirmed that they’ve signed Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh to play crucial roles in the remake. While Tamannaah will reprise Tabu’s role, Nabha will be seen playing Radhika Apte’s character.

Nithiin also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in his kitty.

