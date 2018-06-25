Nithya Menen’s Pranaa first look is both creepy and intriguing. See photo

Actor Dulquer Salmaan released the first look poster of Nithya Menen’s upcoming multilingual film, Pranaa. The actor shared the poster and wrote, “Wishing the wonderful VKP and dear Nithya the very best for their new multilingual film Pranaa! It’s a brave attempt and in the tiniest tiniest way you might hear that I am part of it too.”

The film is directed by VK Prakash. Speaking about her role, Nithya told Times of India, “The reason I connected immediately with Praana’s script which talks about a writer being able to write what she feels like and creatively interpret it. I believe freedom of expression is essential to have a healthy society.”

The first look is creepy and intriguing at the same time. Creepy because of the many doll faces that surround Nithya’s face on the poster and intriguing because of what this could mean for her character in the film.

This film also happens to be the first Indian film to be made in the surround sync sound format. Oscar award-winning Resul Pookutty’s has helped the team in a big way to have successfully done this. The music for the film is being composed by Louis Banks.

It’s been a while since Nithya appeared in Malayalam films; her last outing was 100 Days of Love with Dulquer Salmaan. However, she has starred in Tamil films Ok Kanmani and Mersal.

The film is said to centre solely on Nithya’s character, and her journey as a writer. The film is being produced by Suresh Raj, Praveen S Kumar, and Anita Raj, while the script was developed by Rajesh Jayaram. PC Sreeram is the cinematographer for this project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more