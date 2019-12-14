e-paper
Nivetha Thomas likely to reprise Taapsee Pannu’s role in Telugu remake of Pink

Nivetha Thomas may play the role that Taapsee Pannu played in the Telugu remake of Pink. Reports suggest Pawan Kalyan may be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s role.

Nivetha Thomas may essay Taapsee Pannu’s role in the Telugu remake of Pink.
Actor Nivetha Thomas, who plays a crucial role in actor Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil film Darbar, is believed to have been signed to play the leading lady in Telugu remake of Pink.

An official announcement is yet awaited. The makers are yet to finalise actors for the roles essayed by two other women in the film. It has already been announced that Pawan Kalyan will play the titular role in the remake, which is expected to go on the floors early next year.

After the debacle of Agnyaathavaasi, Kalyan shifted his focus on his political career, leading to speculations about ending his acting career. Sources close to Kalyan have confirmed that he recently watched Pink and felt it’d be an important film to remake for Telugu audiences.

Nivetha Thomas’ next release is likely to be Rajinikanth starrer Darbar.
Nivetha Thomas’ next release is likely to be Rajinikanth starrer Darbar.

Sriram Venu, who was recently signed to direct Allu Arjun’s Icon, will be donning the director’s hat for this Pink remake, which is currently dubbed PSPK 26. “Allu Arjun has agreed to start working on Icon after Sriram completes the Pawan Kalyan film. Similar to the Tamil version, Nerkonda Paarvai, the Telugu remake will have a fine balance between the social message and the commercial elements. Pawan has given a 20-day call sheet and the film is expected to go on floors later this year,” a source was quoted in the report by Cinema Express. To be produced jointly by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, the Telugu version is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor feels it’s wrong that she is compared to younger generation: ‘I’ve spent two decades in the industry’

The Tamil version of Pink, which released earlier this year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box office with worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore. Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is the story of three women, who are aided by a lawyer in a molestation case against three boys from influential backgrounds.

