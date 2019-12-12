e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Regional Movies

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Makers of Darbar tease fans with new poster

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: On the occasion of Thalaivar’s 70th birthday, the makers of his new film Darbar unveiled a new poster.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 12, 2019 09:44 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer.
Darbar stars Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer.
         

The makers of Darbar on Thursday unveiled a special poster of actor Rajinikanth on the occasion of his 70th birthday. The poster features Rajinikanth in his majestic walking pose and it went viral in minutes after it was released on Thursday. Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, is Rajinikanth’s upcoming release and it is slated to hit the screens during Pongal festival next year.

In Darbar, Rajinikanth will play a cop after a gap of 25 years.
In Darbar, Rajinikanth will play a cop after a gap of 25 years.

Darbar marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss, best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. Speaking about teaming up with Murugadoss, Rajinikanth said at the audio launch of Darbar: “We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story.”

“When Petta came, Murugadoss knew what kind of roles would interest me and he came up with Darbar in a week’s time. That’s how this project got birthed. At one level, this movie is a suspense thriller. I am happy to have got to work with a director who blends message with entertainment, like Shankar,” he added.

Rajinikanth has asked his fans to not celebrate his birthday with fanfare.
Rajinikanth has asked his fans to not celebrate his birthday with fanfare.

In Darbar, Rajinikanth returns to playing a cop after 25 years. He was last seen playing a cop in Tamil film Pandian. Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan embarrassed as Karan Johar-Gauri Khan recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai look, Shweta Nanda dresses up as Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth urged his fans to not celebrate his birthday in a grand manner. He made the request at Darbar audio launch. “As you know, I don’t celebrate my birthdays with fanfare. I request my fans to not celebrate my birthday in a grand way. Instead, I urge them to help those in need,” he said. He also confirmed that he won’t be in town on the day of his birthday.

On Wednesday, Rajinikanth’s next film with director Siva was launched. Currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, the film marks the first-time collaboration of Rajinikanth and Siva, who is basking in the phenomenal success of Viswasam. The project, being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in important roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Nothing to worry ’: PM Modi assures Assam on citizenship bill
‘Nothing to worry ’: PM Modi assures Assam on citizenship bill
Tihar officials get 15 volunteers to hang December 16 gang rape convicts
Tihar officials get 15 volunteers to hang December 16 gang rape convicts
10 key arguments in 18 Ayodhya review petitions before Supreme Court today
10 key arguments in 18 Ayodhya review petitions before Supreme Court today
Quiet preparations on in Delhi jail to hang Dec 16 convicts: Official
Quiet preparations on in Delhi jail to hang Dec 16 convicts: Official
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
House test cleared, citizenship bill may face strong challenge in Supreme Court
House test cleared, citizenship bill may face strong challenge in Supreme Court
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies