Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Makers of Darbar tease fans with new poster

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 09:44 IST

The makers of Darbar on Thursday unveiled a special poster of actor Rajinikanth on the occasion of his 70th birthday. The poster features Rajinikanth in his majestic walking pose and it went viral in minutes after it was released on Thursday. Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, is Rajinikanth’s upcoming release and it is slated to hit the screens during Pongal festival next year.

In Darbar, Rajinikanth will play a cop after a gap of 25 years.

Darbar marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss, best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi. Speaking about teaming up with Murugadoss, Rajinikanth said at the audio launch of Darbar: “We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story.”

“When Petta came, Murugadoss knew what kind of roles would interest me and he came up with Darbar in a week’s time. That’s how this project got birthed. At one level, this movie is a suspense thriller. I am happy to have got to work with a director who blends message with entertainment, like Shankar,” he added.

Rajinikanth has asked his fans to not celebrate his birthday with fanfare.

In Darbar, Rajinikanth returns to playing a cop after 25 years. He was last seen playing a cop in Tamil film Pandian. Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth urged his fans to not celebrate his birthday in a grand manner. He made the request at Darbar audio launch. “As you know, I don’t celebrate my birthdays with fanfare. I request my fans to not celebrate my birthday in a grand way. Instead, I urge them to help those in need,” he said. He also confirmed that he won’t be in town on the day of his birthday.

On Wednesday, Rajinikanth’s next film with director Siva was launched. Currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, the film marks the first-time collaboration of Rajinikanth and Siva, who is basking in the phenomenal success of Viswasam. The project, being bankrolled by Sun Pictures, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbhu in important roles.

