Rajinikanth requests fans to not celebrate his birthday at Darbar audio launch

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 18:44 IST

Actor Rajinikanth, who turns 70 on December 12, requested his fans to not celebrate his birthday in a way and instead urged them to indulge in some social work. Speaking at Darbar audio launch, Rajinikanth said, “As you know, I don’t celebrate my birthdays with fanfare. I request my fans to not celebrate my birthday in a grand way. Instead, I urge them to help those in need.”

He also confirmed that he won’t be in town on his birthday. Darbar marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director AR Murugadoss, best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi.

Speaking about teaming up with Murugadoss, Rajinikanth said: “We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story.”

“When Petta came, Murugadoss knew what kind of roles would interest me and he came up with Darbar in a week’s time. That’s how this project got birthed. At one level, this movie is a suspense thriller. I am happy to have got to work with a director who blends message with entertainment, like Shankar,” he added.

In Darbar, Rajinikanth returns to playing a cop after 25 years. He was last seen playing a cop in Tamil film Pandian. Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s next project with director Siva is expected to go on the floors later this month. Currently dubbed Thalaivar 168, the project marks the maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Siva.

