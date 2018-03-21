Poomaram actor Kalidasan Jayaram to work with Premam director Alphonse Puthren

Poomaram actor Kalidasan Jayaram, who made his Malayalam debut on March 16 with his campus drama, will next be seen in Premam director Alphonse Puthren’s upcoming project. The actor’s film is receiving great reviews from the film industry and mixed reaction from the critics.

In an interview with New Indian Express, Kalidasan confirmed his part in Alphonse’s project and said, “Yes, I am very excited about the project. It is in Tamil and based on music. The script was locked a few days back and we are yet to sit for discussions. However, it is too soon to be talking about that. We haven’t decided on the shooting dates or anything and we are in no rush either.”

Kalidasan’s Malayalam debut movie was delayed by a year. Speaking on how this did not affect at all, the actor said,”I had trust in the team, director and the technicians. Then, I had a first-hand knowledge of how taxing it was to shoot. About 50-60 percent of the movie was shot during a real youth festival and for the remaining, we had to create that mood. That takes a lot of effort and time. Even the trolls and criticisms didn’t annoy me one bit. I enjoyed them, and that’s why I kept sharing it with the world.”

Poomaram is a musical based on a five-day long arts fest and documents the journey of two universities that compete against each other. The film directed by Abrid Shine, had guest appearances from Meera Jasmine and Kunchacko Boban.

