Prashanth Varma may make a film on coronavirus pandemic: reports

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:03 IST

Telugu filmmaker Prashanth Varma, best known for helming National Award Winning film Awe, is all set to make a film on the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. As per a report by India Today, Prashanth was supposed to work on the sequel to Awe, but when the project didn’t take off as planned, he decided to work on a fresh script.

It is exactly around the same time news about coronavirus outbreak made headlines. The report added that Prashanth decided to work on a script with coronavirus as central theme.

Prashanth did extensive research on the subject and even began work on the pre-production. He had plans to begin shooting from April; however, given the current circumstance around the world, he had to puts his plans on the back-burner.

Recently, Prashanth had confirmed to a daily that he is working on Awe sequel. He said, “Yes, it is officially in the works. I’m ready with the script. We intend to take the Awe franchise forward with the sequel.”

Elaborating more about the project, he said, “Awe 2 is going to be completely different. The screenplay and story line will be heavy and intriguing. Unlike part one, which had multiple stories running parallelly, this film will have just one story. But rest assured, this film will be a crazy experiment; something that has never been explored in Tollywood before.”

Actor Nani had produced Awe, a multi-genre film featuring an ensemble cast of Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, and Avasarla Srinivas.

On turning producer with Awe, Nani said: “I saw this as an opportunity to support a good story. If I don’t support such ideas, then Telugu industry won’t get different films. Whatever I’ve earned so far is through cinema and as a producer I want to invest everything back into films. I’m thankful to all my actors who were as excited as I was when I heard the story.”

