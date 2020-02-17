e-paper
Awe 2 is on the cards, confirms director Prasanth Varma

Director Prasanth Varma took to Twitter to confirm that critically-acclaimed Telugu psychological drama Awe’s sequel is very much in the pipeline.

Feb 17, 2020
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Awe, a Telugu psychological thriller, starred Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra among others in prominent roles.
Awe, a Telugu psychological thriller, starred Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra among others in prominent roles.
         

Director Prasanth Varma has confirmed that the sequel to critically-acclaimed Telugu psychological thriller Awe, which featured Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is in the pipeline. On the second anniversary of Awe on Sunday, Varma took to Twitter and wrote: “Good news. Awe 2 is on. Will start shooting as soon as I finish my commitments.”

 

Prasanth hasn’t confirmed the cast and crew yet. It’s still unknown whether actor Nani, who bankrolled Awe, will produce the sequel as well. The film, which also featured Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra, Srinivas Avasarla, Murali Sharma and Eesha Rebba, was lauded for its story and presentation.

Awe dealt with psychological issues and social problems like child abuse, sexual abuse, and drug abuse among others.

Talking about the reception the film had received upon release, Nani had said: “The success of Awe has been overwhelming, simply because its reception was beyond our expectations. It was not meant to be a film for everybody. We had made it for a section of the audience and they loved it. But what really surprised us was that the film was celebrated by one and all. We received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike,” Nani said, adding he couldn’t have been happier as a producer. “When you win backing such an experimental film, there can be nothing more rewarding.”

He also said he doesn’t agree with the point of view that audiences lapped up Awe because it was his film. “I don’t think audiences saw Awe as Nani’s film. They didn’t love the film just because I produced it. They genuinely loved the film because it was good. Awe had more traction on social media than any of my films. For me, it’s the film of the year.”

Meanwhile, Nani awaits the release of his second production venture, Hit, a crime thriller.

