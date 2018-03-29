Prithviraj excited about his directorial debut Lucifer, says script locked but a lot of work remains

It looks like 2018 is going to be the year of many firsts for Malayalam actor Prithviraj. He recently announced his entry into the world of production with a project titled Nine. Now, he is gearing up for his directorial debut with upcoming film, Lucifer.

Months after the project was announced with Mohanlal in the lead, the first major development came in the form of a video message shared by Mohanlal on his Facebook page.

In the video, Mohanlal opened up about the project and said, “Lucifer will be a good film. It’ll have an interesting story and narration techniques. I believe it’ll be a good entertainer and will be liked by everyone.” He added that it’s not easy to make an entertainer.

To be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Lucifer is expected to go on the floors later this year. However, the dates for the film’s shoot are yet to be locked.

Earlier this week, Prithviraj along with Murali Gopy, the writer of the film, met Mohanlal on the sets of his film Odiyan and narrated the final script of Lucifer to him, which apparently impressed the Drishyam actor.

“The script work Murali and I have been working on for months has been finally locked. We still have a long way to go, including deciding shooting dates and other members of the cast,” said Prithviraj.

