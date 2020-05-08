Priyadarshan confirms he’s working on a new script for Akshay Kumar in lockdown

regional-movies

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that he’s currently working on a fresh script for a project he intends to make with Akshay Kumar.

In his latest interview with The News Minute, the Hungama filmmaker has opened up on lockdown, his upcoming Malayalam magnum opus, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal in the lead role and working on a new script for Akshay Kumar.

Talking about he’s dealing with lockdown, he said: “Sometimes, it’s good to slow down and the lockdown has given many of us a chance to relax and ruminate. I’ve done a bit of reading, besides watching films at my Chennai home. I’ve also started writing a new script, for Akshay Kumar.”

Meanwhile, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, made on a lavish budget of over Rs 100 crore, was supposed to hit the screens in March. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release has been postponed indefinitely.

“With such huge stakes involved, we’re concerned about our product which we painstakingly built, but we are in no hurry to release the film. We’ll take a call when the world returns to normalcy, when people are in a position to enjoy things the way they used to earlier. We’re looking forward to a release in December or even early next year,” he said.

Having worked with major stars across industries, Priyadarshan confessed he’d love to collaborate with Rajinikanth given a chance. “Who does not want to? Like almost all directors in the south and elsewhere, I too am in awe of the Superstar, but I could never have done justice to his histrionics had I gone ahead and done what we discussed years ago. In fact, two-three offers came my way with a project with Thalaivar, but I didn’t have the courage to tap his energy on screen. I still clap, whoop and whistle the moment I see him on screen. He is just, just beyond everybody,” he added.

