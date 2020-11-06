e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Raashi Khanna resumes shoot for Aranmanai 3, shares pic from sets

Raashi Khanna resumes shoot for Aranmanai 3, shares pic from sets

Raashi Khanna, who is the latest entrant into the Aranmanai franchise, took to Instagram to share a picture of the film’s shoot in Rajkot in Gujarat.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:35 IST
Karthik Kumar
Raashi Khanna is shooting for Aranmanai 3 in Rajkot.
Actor Raashi Khanna, who was last seen on screen in Telugu film World Famous Lover, has joined back the sets of upcoming Tamil horror-comedy Aranmanai 3. She took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets.

In February, Raashi took to Twitter to announce that she has been signed for the project. She shared a couple of pictures from the sets. Unfortunately, a couple of weeks later the shoot was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Raashi is the latest entrant to the Aranmanai franchise. The first part in the franchise was released in 2014 and it starred Vinay, Hansika and Andrea Jeremiah in the lead roles. Sundar C roped in Siddharth and Trisha for the sequel which went on to mint big bucks despite mostly negative reviews.

On Tuesday, Raashi posted a story on her Instagram page in which she posted a picture from the sets of Aranmanai 3. She wrote: “Shoot life. Aranmanai 3.”

The project went on the floors in February in Rajkot in a palace. It also stars Arya, Andrea Jeremiah and Sakshi Aggarwal in key roles.

The team shot a 25-day schedule in February before calling off the shoot due to the pandemic. The shoot resumed earlier this week in Chennai.

Also read: Poonam Pandey and husband Sam Bombay get bail after arrest for shooting ‘obscene’ video in Goa

If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens early next year. Sundar C has pinned high hopes on this project after the back-to-back failures of his last two films Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven and Action. Both of these films tanked at the box-office, leaving a dent on the filmmaker’s reputation.

Raashi, on the other hand, recently replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. Raashi also has Suriya’s Aruvaa in her kitty apart from a couple of Telugu projects.

