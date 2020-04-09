Raghava Lawrence donates Rs 3 crore to coronavirus relief fund, announces Chandramukhi 2

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:44 IST

Actor-filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who will soon make his Bollywood directorial debut with Laxmmi Bomb, on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that he has made a donation of Rs 3 crore towards coronavirus relief and also confirmed he will be part of upcoming Tamil film Chandramukhi 2.

In a post, he also wrote that he’s thrilled to be part of Chandramukhi 2, which will be directed by veteran filmmaker P Vasu. He said he’s taken actor Rajinikanth’s blessings to star in the project, which is a sequel to the superstar’s 2005 Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi. Lawrence revealed that he will donate the Rs 3 crore which he will receive as advance from Sun Pictures, the makers of Chandramukhi, towards coronavirus relief funds.

Contrary to reports and rumours, the film will not star Rajinikanth. Lawrence, who was last seen in Kanchana 3, will play the titular role. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

The sequel will only take off after the release of Laxmmi Bomb, which stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of highly successful Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana, which was directed by Lawrence, who also starred in the film.

In the film, Akshay plays a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender. The team had recently released the first look poster of the movie.

Also read: George Clooney, wife Amal donate $1 million towards coronavirus relief

Not long ago, Lawrencce had a fall out with the makers of the film and chose to opt out of the project. He released a statement explaining why he chose to leave the project. Among multiple reasons, he said he didn’t want to be part of a project where there is no respect. Lawrence was briefly out of the project. However, he eventually joined back the team after Akshay Kumar intervened and apologised for how things were handled.

Follow @htshowbiz for more