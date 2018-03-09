Rajinikanth to leave to Himalayas on Saturday, confirms his team

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to leave to Himalayas on Saturday, his publicist confirmed via a tweet on Friday. For over a decade now, the 67-year-old star has been visiting the Dunagiri area near the Himalayas to meditate in the caves where Mahavatar Babaji, an ancient yogi who was believed to have an eternal body lived. Is this yet another spiritual trip for the Kaala actor or is he going to shoot his next project?

“Thalaivar is going to Himalayas. The news is confirmed,” Riaz Ahmed, Rajinikanth’s publicist tweeted on Friday. Last year, Rajinikanth along with his friends built a meditation house on the foothills of the Himalayas to celebrate the 100 years of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), founded by Paramahamsa Yogananda. On the career front, Rajinikanth currently awaits the release of Kaala. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

According to director Ranjith, Kaala is about the diverse families that live in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, which is filled with people from different culture and language. In a recent interview, Ranjith mentioned that the titular character in the film, played by Rajinikanth, is inspired from his grandfather. Rajinikanth plays a character called Karikaalan, and people call him Kaala.

Kaala, which translates to black in Hindi, is the colour of the working class people. Kaala is also a popular deity in Tirunelveli, said Ranjith, adding that the story focuses on many families that shifted from Tirunelveli and settled in Mumbai many years ago. The film will be about Rajinikanth, his family, four sons, grandchildren and his friends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more