Ram Charan to play a Naxalite in Chiranjeevi’s next film: reports

regional-movies

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:22 IST

If the reports are anything to go by, actor Ram Charan will be seen playing a cameo in his father Chiranjeevi’s upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film. Reports indicate that Ram Charan has been roped in to play a Naxalite in Chiranjeevi’s next film with director Koratala Siva.

Apparently, Ram Charan will be seen for 30 minutes in the flashback portion of the film which is tipped to be titled Acharya. The film will feature Chiranjeevi in dual roles. It will be about middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Ram Charan might play Chiranjeevi’s younger version in the flashback portion.

The project was officially launched last October. It is expected to go on the floors from March. Ram Charan will join the sets after wrapping up his portion for SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film will have cinematography by Tirru while Sreekar Prasad will take care of editing. Suresh Selvarajan will handle the production design.

Trisha has been signed as the leading lady. She will be reuniting with Chiranjeevi after a decade since they worked together in AR Murugadoss’s Stalin.

To be jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project.

Also read: Kalki Koechlin shares Sappho’s pics, thanks doctors: ‘After 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take baby out anyway’

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The film, directed by Surender Reddy, saw him play Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, and it also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles.

Produced by Ram Charan on a staggering budget of Rs 275 crore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy went on to collect over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. Despite major hype and wide release, the film failed to click at the box-office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more